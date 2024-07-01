Insider Selling: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £740,000 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Forrester sold 1,000,000 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94), for a total value of £740,000 ($938,728.91).

Vertu Motors Stock Down 3.7 %

VTU stock opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.91) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,027.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vertu Motors plc has a one year low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.55.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.