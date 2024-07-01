inSure DeFi One Day Volume Reaches $426,876.85 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $136.91 million and $426,876.85 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00498468 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $610,333.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

