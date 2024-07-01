Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.1 days.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $167.24 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $175.16.
Intact Financial Company Profile
