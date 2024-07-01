Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 175.1 days.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $167.24 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $175.16.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

