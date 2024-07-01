InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 257,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 174,430 shares.The stock last traded at $103.09 and had previously closed at $105.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

