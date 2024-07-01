International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.84 and last traded at $174.56. Approximately 600,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,534,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.