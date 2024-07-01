International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

