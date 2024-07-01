Internet Computer Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $45.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.26 or 0.00013024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00046774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,213,612 coins and its circulating supply is 465,589,189 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.