InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,608.3 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $8.80 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.