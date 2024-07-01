Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

