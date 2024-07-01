Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.97

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 1451986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
