Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.97

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 1451986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.