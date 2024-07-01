Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,243 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 959,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 325,959 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 651,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.03. 8,449,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.