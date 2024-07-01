Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Boosted by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6,828.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

