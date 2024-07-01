Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. 196,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,886. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

