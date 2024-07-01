Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 1st (ATEN, BCS, CENTA, DVN, IAG, KLAC, KMT, MCRB, MET, TAYD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 1st:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get A10 Networks Inc alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.