IOST 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.42 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $140.07 million and $5.42 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

