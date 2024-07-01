iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $108.54. 282,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

