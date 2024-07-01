iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

USRT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $53.07. 257,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

