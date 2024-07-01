iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.54

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.54 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 3274797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

