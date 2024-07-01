iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,391. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

