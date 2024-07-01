iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 221,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 73,969 shares.The stock last traded at $81.37 and had previously closed at $81.41.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

