iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.80

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 162805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.