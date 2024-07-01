iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,838,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

