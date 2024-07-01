iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.20

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 130131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

