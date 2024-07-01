iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWJV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,781. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $33.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

