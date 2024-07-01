iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Kowal Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. 2,814,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

