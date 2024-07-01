iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 2,603,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

