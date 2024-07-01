iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.15. 607,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $300.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

