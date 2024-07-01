iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.60. 234,916 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

