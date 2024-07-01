iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2,806.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 426,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

