iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.39. 5,805,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

