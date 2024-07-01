Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.07

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 200769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $946.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

