JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

