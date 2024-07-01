Jefferies Financial Group Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

