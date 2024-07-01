Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $38.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

