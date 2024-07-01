Jet Protocol Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0015384 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

