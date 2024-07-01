JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $130.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Raymond James began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

AGCO stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a 1 year low of $96.60 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

