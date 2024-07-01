JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

