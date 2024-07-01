JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.