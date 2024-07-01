Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.51.

Shares of MTB opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

