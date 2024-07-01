Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

