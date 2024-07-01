Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $360,930.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $119.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,866,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.