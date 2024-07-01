Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.9% during the first quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.64 on Monday, hitting $328.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,823. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

