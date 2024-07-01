Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 2,548 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,932,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,790,766. The company has a market cap of $312.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

