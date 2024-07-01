Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,488,000. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. 109,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,618. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.