Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 956,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

