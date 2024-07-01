Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

