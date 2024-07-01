Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.16. 2,196,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.07. The company has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

