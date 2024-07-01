Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

KRUS stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

