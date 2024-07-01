Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.12. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,991 shares traded.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

