Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 4.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.28. 174,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,060,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,601,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,646,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

